Arizona Western baseball walks it off in double header against Pima

Published 11:05 PM

The Matadors walk it off in extra innings in game one of a double header against Pima Community College.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sergio DeCello hit a walk off home run to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 4-3 victory over the Pima Aztecs in the first game of a double header.

Pima took the second game of the double header 9-1. Both squads now sit at 15-5 on the season. AWC is currently ranked 13th in the NJCAA rankings. Pima is in at #16 in the rankings.

The Matadors are back on the diamond on Thursday when they host Asian Breeze.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

