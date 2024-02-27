Arizona Western baseball walks it off in double header against Pima

The Matadors walk it off in extra innings in game one of a double header against Pima Community College.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sergio DeCello hit a walk off home run to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 4-3 victory over the Pima Aztecs in the first game of a double header.

Pima took the second game of the double header 9-1. Both squads now sit at 15-5 on the season. AWC is currently ranked 13th in the NJCAA rankings. Pima is in at #16 in the rankings.

The Matadors are back on the diamond on Thursday when they host Asian Breeze.