Sun Devils, Wildcats eye Territorial Cup rematch

Arizona and Arizona State both notch home wins overtime weekend ahead in state rematch

TUCSON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Caleb Love scored 28 points and surpassed 2,000 for his college career as the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon at the McKale Center. Arizona started the contest 7 for 7 from the floor and led by 17 points at the half. The Wildcats held off a late run by Washington before cruises to a 91-75 win. The Wildcats improved to 21-6 on the season and improved their home record to 14-1. Arizona's only blemish, a 77-74 last second loss to Washington State on Thursday, February 22nd. With Saturday's win, the Wildcats continue the streak of never having lost back-to-back games under head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Later on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils played one of their best all around games of the year, defeating Washington State 73-61. Arizona State had four players score in double figures and two more scoring nine points.

The Arizona State win dropped Washington State to second place in the PAC-12 standings, a half game behind Arizona. Arizona State also climbed back to .500 with an overall record of 14-14. The Sun Devils are also 10-4 at home.

Up next, a Territorial Cup rematch this Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena as Arizona State looks to avenge a 45 point drubbing handed down by Arizona at the McKale Center on February 17th.