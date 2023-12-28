Arizona wins the Alamo Bowl

Arizona beats Oklahoma in the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl to win 10th game of the season.

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - Noah Fifita threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns to lead the #14 Arizona Wildcats to a 38-24 victory over the #12 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday.

Arizona finishes the season at 10-3. This is the first 10-win season for Arizona since 2014.

Oklahoma finishes at 10-3.

At halftime, the Sooners led 14-13. In the fourth quarter, Fifita hit Jacob Cowing for a 57-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 31-24 lead. The next drive, Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled and it was recovered by Arizona. Two plays later, DJ Williams rushed for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 38-24.

This is Arizona's first bowl game victory since the 2015 New Mexico Bowl.

For Arizona, Fifita completed 24 of 38 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Cowing caught seven passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan caught 10 balls for 160 yards.

The Wildcat defense forced six turnovers.

For Oklahoma, Arnold completed 26 of 45 passes for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Gavin Shawchuk rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona will be moving to the Big 12 next season. Oklahoma will be moving to the SEC.