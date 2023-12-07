AWC’s Nick Kinina signs with FAU soccer

AWC men's soccer captain Nick Kinina signs with Florida Atlantic University.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College men's soccer captain Nick Kinina signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Florida Atlantic University.

"It seems like a growing program right now, you know," Kinina said. "It is really exciting the facilities there are amazing. The soccer program is really good the coaches are really good. We have similar thoughts with our soccer IQ. Boca Raton it looks amazing. The weather is good all year round, nice beaches there, nice city. I can't wait to experience it and see what it is like for myself."

During his two years at AWC, the Birmingham, England native played in 34 games scoring 6 goals as a defender. The matadors only lost in one match the in which he played the full 90 minutes. This season Kinina was named to the All-ACCAC 2nd team.

"I think it is his self discipline, confidence," AWC head coach Kenny Dale said. "His leadership qualities are very good both verbally and by action. Some people lead with words and some people led with actions. And he is that rare combination that can do both. So, that is why he has been successful here and that is why I think he is a good addition to Florida Atlantic."

Kinina will be studying business at FAU.