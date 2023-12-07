Skip to Content
AWC’s Hayami signs with Arizona soccer

AWC women's soccer captain Rikako Hayami signs with Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College women's soccer's Rikako Hayami from the signed her letter of intent today the to continue her soccer and academic career at the University of Arizona.

The Japan native was selected as a second team All-American this season. 

"So I actually visited there last week," Hayami said. "They have a really good program, coaches and teammates. I watched as they trained and I feel like I was impressed by them. I would like to be part of them." 

Hayami came to AWC not knowing how to speak English and ended up captaining the Lady Matadors this season.

"This year she has taken steps as our captain, that you have got to speak up a little bit," AWC head coach Victor Verdugo said. "It her in the lockeroom at halftime or before matches giving a little bit of that captain role giving that hey when we are in the difficult matches just simple words like 'we got to work.' And that is just who she is and that is something this year she grew a lot of." 

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

