AWC’s Makedika signs with New Hampshire soccer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's Terry Makedika will be taking his soccer and academic talents to the University of New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, Makedika signed his letter of intent.

"I chose them because I [went] over there and like the way they play," Makedika said. "They like to keep the ball and I'm this type of player. So yes, I like the way they play and that's why I chose them."

Over the course of his two years at AWC Makedika scored 31 goals, including a program record five in the NJCAA tournament. This season he was selected as a first-team All-American and was named the ACCAC Conference Player of the Year.

"Two amazing years here," Makedika said. "It was maybe the two best years of my life as a soccer player and as a person. I learned a lot of things here and I am never going to forget this."

Makedika hails from Paris, France and AWC head coach Kenny Dale says he has grown a lot during his time as a Matador.

"He came here as a young man," Dale said. "Young men come here, 10,000 miles away from home not speaking the language. Now he has learned Spanish and he has learned English, so he can communicate with his teammates and classmates. So, he struggled a bit at first. But, he has matured a lot as a player and as a person and we are very happy about that."

This season Makedika played numerous positions for AWC, including striker, on the wing, and as a number 10 (central attacking midfielder). Dale says that Makedika's versatility really makes him stand out amongst other players.

"I think his vision is a big part of that," Dale said. "He can see things before other players can, paticularly the opponent. His technical ability allows him to keep the ball in the face of strong opposition, either physically strong or numerically strong opposition. He can hold the ball and create opportunities for himself or his teammates."

Congratulations Terry on this moment and on two fantastic years at Arizona Western.