ASU baseball unofficially “signs” 10-year old Thaddaeus Earle to letter of intent

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - On Monday, the Arizona State University baseball team announced a major addition to their newest recruiting class.

"This guy is the jewel of our recruiting class," ASU head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist said. "So we are happy to announce him, he's here with his mom Jess. But this this young man attacks each day with with enthusiasm has to overcome adversity and all the things that we preach to our guys so we feel he's gonna fit in very well with our culture and what our program is trying to build."

Sun Devil Baseball unofficially “signed” 10-year-old Thaddeus Young to a National Letter of Intent for the Sun Devils. Thad has neurofibromatosis, which refers to three different conditions involving the development of tumors that may affect the brain, spinal cord, and the nerves that send signals between the brain and spinal cord and all other parts of the body. Thad had his left eye removed in May of 2021.

Thad has been adopted by Sun Devil Baseball through the Team Impact organization (https://www.teamimpact.org/), which matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.

As part of this, ASU baseball is looking forward to making Thad a part of the team and going above and beyond to make it one of the most special days of his life.

