Ray Anderson steps down as Arizona State Athletic Director

After nearly a decade, Ray Anderson has stepped down at the helm of Sun Devil Athletics.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After Arizona State's win over UCLA on Saturday, "ASU, ASU, ASU" chants echoed around the Rose Bowl, but just as loud were those of "Ray you suck!"

And today many Sun Devil fans got their wish, as Ray Anderson resigned as the school's athletic director.

It has been a privilege to serve as ASU's athletic director for nearly a decade," Anderson said in a statement. "We have entered an unprecedented era where the number and magnitude of changes in the college sports landscape are astounding. As I approach my seventh decade of life, these are not matters that my leadership would be able to corral during my tenure. Continuity of leadership will be needed, and I am choosing to step aside to let the university find that leader."

Anderson was the second highest paid athletic director in the entire country, despite being 40th in attendance and 40th in donations.

Anderson took over the role in January 2014. His high's included seeing through the renovation of Sun Devil Stadium and the subsequent naming rights deal to name it Mountain America Stadium.

However, Anderson has been widely criticized for his controversial hire of Herm Edwards and the ongoing NCAA investigations into infractions during Edward's tenure as head football coach. These violations have virtually crippled the program and have already resulted in a self-imposed bowl ban this season.

Prior to this hire, Anderson fired Todd Graham, which resulted in Graham being paid a $12.8 million buyout.

Anderson has also been criticized for not embracing NIL.

In the press release ASU stated, "The next athletic director will help navigate ASU's upcoming move into the Big 12 conference and other landscape-shifting issues including NIL, the transfer portal and recent Title IX challenges."

Jim Rund, ASU Senior Vice President for Educational Outreach and Student Services, will serve as the interim AD. Rund had served in this role previously in 2013 when Steve Patterson departed for the University of Texas.

Anderson stepping down has been widely rejoiced by ASU fans.

Arizona State football will welcome in #6 Oregon on Saturday.