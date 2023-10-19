Skip to Content
Coaching change for AWC Women’s Soccer

Victor Verdugo takes over as interim head coach of the No. 9 ranked Lady Matadors.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ivan Dizdar has resigned as the head coach of the Arizona Western College women's soccer program.

The goalkeeper coach Victor Verdugo has taken over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

According to AWC Athletic Director Jerry Smith, the former head coach Ivan Dizdar is no longer with the team due to "personal issues."

The Lady Matadors are currently 13-1 and ranked as the ninth in the NJCAA rankings.

AWC will be back on the pitch for postseason play in the Region 1 final on Oct. 28.

