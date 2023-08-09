Longtime Ohio State athletic director announces his retirement next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Longtime Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith announced he will retire next June. Smith has served in this role since 2005.

The former Notre Dame football player and Cleveland native has been part of college athletics for more than three decades, with previous stops at Eastern Michigan, Iowa State and Arizona State.

Under Smith, Ohio State has has been one of the nation's most successful and profitable athletic departments in the country.

"Had a great opportunity to work with a lot of people here and I just want to thank the leadership of Ohio State during my tenure, they provided me a unbelievable opportunity to lead this program. The last 19 years, 18 years, I'm starting my 19th has been phenomenal," Smith expressed.

During Wednesday's press conference, Smith said the search for his successor will begin once the university hires a new president.

His final day on the job will be June 30, 2024.