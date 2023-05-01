Hargrove, Lendeborg both sign with University of Alabama at Birmingham after official visit

The two Arizona Western standouts to play together again at Division I level

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Just over a month after reopening his recruitment, Yaxel Lendeborg found his new home - but this time with a familiar face to share the court with again.

After an official visit over the weekend, Lendeborg and Matador teammate Marquis Hargrove have decided to run it back as a duo - both signing and committing to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The two came into Arizona Western together as freshman in the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season, earning an extra year of eligibility through the 2022-23 season. In that three-year ride, the two were critical pieces reaching the Region I final each year - winning it all in their final try.

They each had standout sophomore years, leading them to the next level. Hargrove broke out on the scoresheet, including a stretch from early February to early March where he scored 23-plus points in four games - ending with 14.5 points per game overall.

Meanwhile, Lendeborg followed up a fantastic season with en even better one on the boards, leading the entire NJCAA Division I in rebounds per game - while also scoring a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

Now, they get a chance to bring their competitive nature together to a new program that they believe matched their intensity.

"We're going to bring our competitive culture," said Hargrove. "Me and him, we both play with a different type of intensity when we're out there. We both hold each other accountable out on the court and we both want to win. So going over there with our hard work mentality, we can bring something to UAB."

And they plan on continuing that brotherhood that began on the floor in Yuma.

"It's like a dream. Like a brother I never had," said Lendeborg. "I'm glad I get to play with him even more. This year felt real nice getting to play together and share that court together and being able to do it again is like a dream."

"We went from knowing each other here, playing with each other and being friends outside the court. Now we're going to the next level and that's something that's rare, not a lot of people get to do it," said Hargrove. "It's something we're both happy and grateful for. He's someone I can trust and is like a brother to me."