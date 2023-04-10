Arizona’s Jade Loville drafted by the Seattle Storm in the third round of WNBA Draft

Loville becomes the 11th Wildcat to be drafted in program history

TUCSON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In the WNBA Draft from New York on Monday night, it was a big night for the Arizona Wildcats who saw their 11th player in program history get their name called.

Jade Loville was selected 33rd overall by the Seattle Storm.

Loville started 30 games for the Wildcats in the 2022-23 season and made appearances in all 32 of the squad's matchups. She set a program record for single-game three-point field goal percentage, sinking six of the seven three-pointers (85.7%) in the win at New Mexico.

It wasn't Loville's first go-round in Arizona - as she made the transition to Tucson after spending last season as an Arizona State Sun Devil where she was an All-Pac-12 Team selection as a senior.

Before that, she spent her first three seasons at Boise State where she was named All-Mountain West in 2021.

In her fifth-year season as a Wildcat, Loville averaged 9.8 points per game.