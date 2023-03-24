Aztec history! San Diego State knocks off Alabama en route to first ever Elite Eight

Aztecs hold off the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament to make program history

(KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in program history, the San Diego State men's basketball team has advanced to the Elite Eight with an upset win over Alabama.

California native, Darrion Trammell led the way with 21 points, followed by 12 points off the bench from Jaedon Ledee.

The Aztecs entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed in the South Region after a 27-6 season - aiming to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014-15.

And they did that and much more.

Under head coach Brian Dutcher, the Aztecs have had six 20-win seasons but failed to get past the first round in three attempts.

Now they will take the floor at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - awaiting the winner of No.6 Creighton and No. 15 Princeton on Sunday.