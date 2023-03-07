Lady Matadors late comeback falls short, season comes to a close in Region I semifinals

Arizona Western women's hoops loses third quarter lead and comes up just short on the road

DOUGLAS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Heading into Tuesday night, the Lady Matadors of Arizona Western were riding high off of an impressive regular season finish with eyes on playing the upset role.

With nationally ranked Eastern Arizona and Cochise ahead of them, it would take two big time road wins to pave the way to a second straight Region I title - something the program has not done in its 23-year existence.

After two double-digit losses to Cochise in the regular season, the Lady Matadors, like the men's team, were playing with house money and leaning on their spirit and momentum to make some noise.

An impressive battle in the first half left the Matadors down by just two at the half - and then a good stretch in the third quarter put them in front.

But a 15-7 run for the Apaches put the Matadors back in a hole to enter the fourth quarter.

Eventually the Cochise lead would grow to double-digits, but a valiant fight in the final three minutes got the Matadors within striking distance, down by six before time ran out on them.

In the end, the Matadors lost 54-48 to put an end to yet another 20-win season under head coach Patrick Cunningham.