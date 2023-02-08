Lendeborg enters Wednesday’s game as nation’s leader in rebounds per game

St. John's University commit leads nation with 12.8 rebounds per game

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following five straight double-digit rebound games - including a 31 rebound night - Yaxel Lendeborg slipped into the nation's lead in rebounds per game.

Lendeborg has reeled in 290 rebounds in his sophomore campaign, good for 184 more than anyone else on his own team.

And with rebounding being the key emphasis for coach Kyle Isaac's program, it gives him and the team something to be proud of.

"Rebounding is the only selfish stat that we promote for our program," said Isaacs. "We want each player to grab as many as possible. The more rebounds each individual have, the more team success we can have."

Isaacs pointed to Lendeborg's willingness to get on the boards and leading the way by example.

"In 20-plus years at the college level, I've never coached a player that has led the nation in rebounding," added Isaacs. "It is a tremendous honor and something very hard to do. You either do it, or you don't do it. Yaxel has a nose for it."

While the stat jumps out as an incredible individual stat, Lendeborg looks at it as more of a team stat.

"If you don't rebound, you can't win any games," said Lendeborg. "I wouldn't be able to get as many rebounds if my teammates weren't doing their thing. They clear people out of the way so I can go get it and if I don't get it, they'll find a way to get it."

With the tenacity to get after rebounds, Lendeborg will be taking that to the Division I level next year after committing to St. Johns University before the season began.

The Matadors host Central Arizona on Wednesday night as they fight for one of the top spots in the ACCAC with just seven games remaining in the regular season.