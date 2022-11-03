Skip to Content
College Sports
By
New
Published 3:16 PM

Matadors volleyball season ends at home in Region I championship

Arizona Western's late season surge comes to an end on home court to conference foe Eastern Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western volleyball team had their 11 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in the Region I Championship game against Eastern Arizona.

The Gila Monsters got their revenge on the Lady Matadors, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 & 25-22.

After starting the season 2-0, Arizona Western then dropped their next nine in a row before finding their groove to end the season. Arizona Western held a 2-1 regular season edge over Eastern Arizona in head to head play with both of AWC's win's coming on the road. On Wednesday night, the Gila Monsters returned the favor, winning on Arizona Western's home court for the second time this season.

With the loss, the Lady Matadors finished the season 13-10, seeing their 11-game winning streak come to an end. Eastern Arizona advances to the Southwest B District Championship game against the winner of Region 5 North in Texas.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content