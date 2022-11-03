Matadors volleyball season ends at home in Region I championship

Arizona Western's late season surge comes to an end on home court to conference foe Eastern Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western volleyball team had their 11 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in the Region I Championship game against Eastern Arizona.

The Gila Monsters got their revenge on the Lady Matadors, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 & 25-22.

After starting the season 2-0, Arizona Western then dropped their next nine in a row before finding their groove to end the season. Arizona Western held a 2-1 regular season edge over Eastern Arizona in head to head play with both of AWC's win's coming on the road. On Wednesday night, the Gila Monsters returned the favor, winning on Arizona Western's home court for the second time this season.

With the loss, the Lady Matadors finished the season 13-10, seeing their 11-game winning streak come to an end. Eastern Arizona advances to the Southwest B District Championship game against the winner of Region 5 North in Texas.