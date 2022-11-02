AWC basketball teams open season by drowning Pirates

AWC men roll with six players scoring in double figures while Maddison Zugna nearly notches a double double for the women

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team opened the season with a 116-61 win over Palo Verde on Tuesday night at the House Gymnasium.

The Matadors are back in action tonight, Wednesday, November 2 when they head to Redlands, California to take on Community Christian at 7:00 pm.

The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team also opened the season with a win over Palo Verde on Tuesday night.

The Lady Matadors are back in action with the men at Community Christian, tip off schedule for 5:00 pm.