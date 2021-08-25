Pandemic remains as college football season kicks off

College Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

The college football season is kicking off in the pandemic for a second consecutive year. Vaccination plans across the country are shaped by governors and legislatures, medical officials and university leaders. They are likely to change from week to week. Politics and policy are certain to collide. Millions of dollars hang in the balance. Legal and ethical questions loom over everything. And that means the chaos of last season could be only marginally better when the season kicks off for some Division I schools this weekend.