Arizona State football puts two more assistant coaches on leave

College Sports

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona State has placed two more assistant coaches on paid administration leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program's recruiting.

Yahoo! Sports first reported that receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, which was confirmed by an ASU official on Monday.

The pair joins tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on paid leave in late July.

The school did not give a reason for the decision and said it wouldn't have further comments on the matter and head coach Herm Edwards said during the Pac-12 Media Days last month that he couldn't comment on the probe.

The probe is determining whether the Sun Devils hosted high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.