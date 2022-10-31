Former player Mana Shim heads US Soccer task force on abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, will chair the U.S. Soccer Federation’s taskforce to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport. The USSF created a participant safety taskforce following a report issued Oct. 3 by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates. Five of 10 coaches in the NWSL in 2021 were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

