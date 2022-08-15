Royals’ Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett has appealed a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball for tossing a drink at a fan. The incident occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played at Chicago. Garrett can pitch until the appeal process is completed. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances in his first season with the Royals. Garrett served a five-game suspension last year for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs.

