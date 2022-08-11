Valdez throws 7 scoreless, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 7-3
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings, Martín Maldonado and Alex Bregman homered with three RBIs each, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-3. The Astros improved to 72-41, moving one-half game ahead of the slumping New York Yankees for the AL’s best record. Manager Dusty Baker returned after missing five games with COVID-19. Valdez allowed four singles and struck out eight to get his third straight win. Houston roughed up rookie Cole Ragans for five runs in 4 1/3 innings.