LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback Thursday for the team’s preseason opener Saturday at home against Seattle. Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, is in a battle with veteran holdover Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round selection in 2022. The group is tasked with replacing retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.