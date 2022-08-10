Taveras career-high 5 RBIs, Rangers beat Astros 8-4 in 10

HOUSTON (AP) — Leody Taveras drove in a career-high five runs, including a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run 10th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-4. Marcus Semien hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Phil Maton to put Texas ahead 4-3 in the 10th and Corey Seager followed with an RBI single. The Rangers loaded the bases again on a single by Adolis García, and two batters later, Taveras cleared them with a drive into the right-center gap. Taveras also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an RBI triple in the fourth. Astros starter Justin Verlander yielded three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Verlander leads the majors with 15 wins and a 1.85 ERA.

