Table tennis CEO Virginia Sung gets board spot on USOPC

DENVER (AP) — USA Table Tennis CEO Virginia Sung won an election to the board of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and will take over a spot held by former Duke athletic director Kevin White. Sung won in a race that came down to her and Max Siegel, the CEO of USA Track and Field in a contest between the leader of one of the country’s smaller national governing bodies and one of its biggest. USA Table Tennis’ budget of about $2.5 million in 2020 is in line with those of around half of the 51 NGBs that had votes in determining who would take White’s place starting next year. USA Wrestling chief Rich Bender had previously been elected to serve another term as an NGB director on the 16-person board.

