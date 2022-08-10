Saints cut Brown, waive Thompson; Costello says he’s signing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have cut veteran running back Malcolm Brown and waived defensive back Bryce Thompson with an injury designation. Free-agent quarterback K.J. Costello has announced on social media that he’s signing with New Orleans. Thompson appeared to have a serious lower leg injury during Tuesday’s practice at Saints training camp. The second-year pro out of Tennessee appeared in two games on special teams last season. Brown is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first six seasons with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams. He played for Miami last season. Costello’s arrival would give New Orleans a third available quarterback in Saturday night’s preseason opener at Houston while Jameis Winston sits out with a sprained right foot.

