Wood’s HR gives Penn St. 5-2 win over Iowa in Big Ten opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Wood hit a three-run homer, Tyler Shingledecker and Travis Luensmann combined on a two-hitter, and sixth-seeded Penn State defeated third-seeded Iowa 5-2 in the Big Ten Tournament opener. Wood, the Nittany Lion’s first first-team all-conference pick since 2012, smashed a drive over the right-field wall in the sixth inning for a 5-1 lead. The Lions and Hawkeyes play on Friday against the winner and loser from the Purdue-Rutgers game. Shingledecker went 5 2/3 innings, allowing both runs but just one hit, striking out eight to improve to 7-3. Luensmann came on to get the last out in the sixth after he allowed a single, combined with a throwing error, to produce Iowa’s second run.