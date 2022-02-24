Barca advances in Europa League, Rangers knock out Dortmund

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Barcelona found its scoring touch again to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday, while Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow. On a night when Europe was rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored a couple of goals to lead Atalanta into the round of 16. After scoring, Malinovskyi lifted his Atalanta jersey to show a message reading “No war in Ukraine” on his undershirt. Ten-man Sevilla, Real Betis, Porto, Rangers, and Leipzig also reached the next round.