Henry, Taylor take center stage in Round 2 of Titans-Colts

By The Associated Press

Derrick Henry has won the last two rushing titles. Jonathan Taylor is trying to chase him down. On Sunday, two of the league’s top running backs will take center stage in Round 2 of the Titans-Colts clash. Henry ran for 113 yards in the Titans’ 25-16 victory last month. But Taylor has rushed for 100 yards three times and scored six touchdowns in the last four games. A Tennessee victory would give the Titans a season sweep and control of the AFC South. But Indy can move within one game of the division lead if it wins on its home field.