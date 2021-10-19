Opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Paralympics moved to Verona

MILAN (AP) — The opening ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics in 2026 has been switched from Milan to Verona in a cost-cutting move. The ceremony was slated for the PalaItalia Santa Giulia being built in Milan but will now be held at the Verona Arena. The large Roman amphitheater in Verona was already slated to host the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games. The opening ceremony for the 2026 Olympics remains scheduled for San Siro stadium in Milan. The new Olympic sport of ski mountaineering will take place in Bormio.