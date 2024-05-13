Bill could allow law enforcement to arrest migrants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - House Concurrent Resolution 2060, also known as the "Secure the Border Act" would let Arizona voters decide in November if local law enforcement should be allowed to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

The introduced version of the Resolution states: “If a city or town receives state monies for which a portion is used to fund any public welfare program, the city or town shall verify that an adult recipient is lawfully present in the United States under federal law by using the E-Verify program before disbursing public welfare monies and shall keep a record of the verification for at least three years."

It also states that due to the financial impact illegal immigration has on the state, it should be a matter of statewide concern.

The Arizona Senate will be voting for the bill on Tuesday. If it passes, the Arizona House of Representatives plan to vote for it on Wednesday.

