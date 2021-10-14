Kopitar’s hat trick propels Kings to 6-2 victory over Vegas

AP Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar had the Kings’ third hat trick in an opener and two assists, Drew Doughty added a goal and three assists, and Los Angeles opened its season with a 6-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Kopitar set a franchise record with five points in an opener. The last time Los Angeles had a hat trick in its first game was Jari Kurri in 1991. Luc Robitaille had the first in 1988. Dustin Brown, playing in a franchise-record 18th season opener, and free-agent signee Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings. Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas.