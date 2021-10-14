Skip to Content
Bears place running back Damien Williams on COVID-19 list

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status for their game against the Green Bay Packers in question. The Bears are already missing their leading rusher with David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee. Williams is second on the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 64 yards last week, helping the Bears win at Las Vegas.

The Associated Press

