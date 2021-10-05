Yankees limp into offseason following tumultuous season

AP Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Yankees took one of their most unique routes to the postseason, overcoming a scroll of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak after the All-Star break to crawl their way into an AL wild-card matchup with the Red Sox. But not even their ace pitcher, or an appearance by an infamous Boston heartbreaker Bucky Dent could keep their winding season going in a 6-2 loss. The Yankees now head into another intriguing offseason as they continue to try to piece together a roster capable of ending their 13-year World Series drought. They must also work out a new deal for manager Aaron Boone, whose contract ends after the season.