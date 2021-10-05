Venezuelan footballers accuse ex-coach of sexual misconduct

AP Sports

CARACAS (AP) — A group of Venezuelan players have accused former coach Kenneth Zseremeta of sexual misconduct while he was working with women’s national teams. Zsemereta worked for nine years as a coach at youth and senior levels in Venezuela until he was fired in 2017. Atletico Madrid star Deyna Castellano published the joint letter on her social media channels as well as making a personal statement about a scandal that rocked the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League last week. The Venezuelan players wrote the letter after they “decided to break the silence to avoid that situations of abuse and harassment, physical, psychological and sexual.” The coach is yet to respond to the allegations.