Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

AP Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers say Burnes will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried for Game 2. Burnes led the NL in ERA this season and had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings.