Red Sox lose to Orioles again, tied for second AL wild card

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were dealt another blow in their postseason push by last-place Baltimore, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of the Orioles’ 6-2 win. Baltimore has lost 107 games this year but took two of three in this series against Boston — welcome news for the Mariners, Blue Jays and Yankees. The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League’s second wild card. Boston trails the New York by two games for the first wild card and leads Toronto by one.

The Associated Press

