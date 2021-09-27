Japanese sumo great Hakuho retiring, aged 36

AP Sports

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36. It marks the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport. The Mongolian-born grand champion Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments. That tally includes 16 perfect victories, which is also a record. Japan’s NHK national television says Hakuho has decided to retire because of a right knee injury. He has achieved 1,187 wins, an all time record in the sport. His retirement will leave only Terunofuji at sumo’s top rank.