Rutgers plays Delaware looking for first 30 start since ’12.

By TOM CANAVAN

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers will try to go 3-0 for the first time since 2012 when it faces Delaware at SHI Stadium on Saturday. The game is a matchup of college’s football two major divisions. Delaware, also 2-0, is a member of the Football Championship Sudivision. Rutgers is part of the top level Football Bowl Subdivision. In old times that’s a Division I-AA playing a Division I team. Eight FCS teams have knocked off FBS foes this season. The most shocking was Jacksonville State’s last-second win over Florida State last weekend on a 59-yard TD pass on the game’s final play.