High School Sports

Prep Plays of the Year: The Top 5

By
June 21, 2024 8:10 PM
Published 4:31 PM

We release our top five high school plays of the year.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2023-24 Prep Plays of the Year:

5. Kofa's Nolan Garcia curls in a stunner against Cibola.

4. Yuma Catholic's Darryl Coleman seals win over AZ College Prep with interception on goaline.

3. Vincent Memorial's Jacobo Elias avoids rush and finds Oscar Garza for the touchdown.

2. Cibola's Marvin Carillo chips the goalkeeper from distance against San Luis.

1. Central's Arturo Estrada returns kickoff for touchdown against Calexico.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

