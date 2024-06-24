Prep Plays of the Year: The Top 5
We release our top five high school plays of the year.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2023-24 Prep Plays of the Year:
5. Kofa's Nolan Garcia curls in a stunner against Cibola.
4. Yuma Catholic's Darryl Coleman seals win over AZ College Prep with interception on goaline.
3. Vincent Memorial's Jacobo Elias avoids rush and finds Oscar Garza for the touchdown.
2. Cibola's Marvin Carillo chips the goalkeeper from distance against San Luis.
1. Central's Arturo Estrada returns kickoff for touchdown against Calexico.