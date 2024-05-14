Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA debut in Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA debut Tuesday night in Connecticut as her team, the Indiana Fever, faces off against the Connecticut Sun.

The game is a big deal for both the WNBA and Mohegan Sun as tickets are being resold from a couple hundred dollars to thousands of dollars.

All eyes are on this matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever as Clark makes her WNBA debut.

The former Iowa Hawkeye broke a number of records during her senior year with the team, even becoming the all-time NCAA leading scorer for both women and men.

Jen Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun, says this has brought a lot of positive attention to women's basketball.

"It's a great time, and great momentum in the league right now. And we want to capitalize on that. So, we're excited to welcome us all sold-out crowd," Rizzotti expressed.

Clark spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday's game.

"I mean, I'm excited. I think this is the best way to do it, just get out there and go for it. You know, it doesn't really feel like my first game like I feel like it's just another basketball game that you prepare for, in the same way you always have. Obviously, it's a little different with a different magnitude but for me, it's like, this is basketball, just go play basketball and have fun doing it, and I think the result will be good. Yeah, I think it'll be good. I mean, I don't think it's any different from college like I played in front of sold-out crowds literally every single game, so these environments don't scare me or impact me at all, I think it's just embrace it - enjoy it - I'm sure there will be just like a lot of basketball fans here that really appreciate the game, so for myself that's fun to play in front of. I think it's a little different just because of - obviously, this game is a little different but I think the turnarounds are going to be the biggest difference from college. Like, you have 1 day in between, so it's going to be a lot more, you know, film preparation and things like that rather than on-court work. I think taking care of your body like, it's not 2 games a week anymore, like it's almost like a Big 10 tournament format or NCAA format where you have those quick turnarounds. I think that, at times, that can play to your benefit a little bit more depending on how you're playing at the time but also, I think, you know, it is different in that way. But I think this first game is, you know, we've had time to prep for Connecticut so it's not quite a good gauge but I think obviously, we played 7 games I think in 12 days so that'll definitely be the biggest difference is just the turnaround time for me." Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever player

Tuesday night's game starts at 7:30pm Eastern.