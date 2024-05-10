Skip to Content
Imperial softball continues dominant IVL run, beats Brawley 6-0

The Tigers were dominant in all facets of the game for their regular season finale, finishing the regular season with 23 wins

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial softball (23-3-1) defeated Brawley (11-14) on the road Thursday.

In what initially appeared to be a pitchers' duel after a scoreless first two innings, the Tigers bats came out in the top of the third.

Three straight hits provided three RBI's to give Imperial the early lead.

Three more runs over the next two innings along with a shutout pitching performance proved to be enough to get the win.

Junior Jayden Rutledge stood out as the top contributor for Imperial.

At the plate, Rutledge went four for four with two RBI's, and in the circle, tossed a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and just one walk allowed.

Thursday's win wraps up a regular season as Imperial Valley League champions and likely a prime seed in the upcoming San Diego Section division two playoffs.

As of Thursday, Max Preps projects the Tigers as a two seed.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

