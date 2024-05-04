Yuma Catholic Softball Semifinals Highlights

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- At the Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks sought to continue their winning ways as they went up against the number one seed Valley Christian Trojans.

At the top of the first inning and the Shamrocks were first up to bat and their first batter of the night, Alyssa Soto gets struck out by the Trojans pitcher Makay Fraley.

Two batters later and the Shamrocks Mailyn Milan hits one high into the air where the Trojans Ryan Nelson catches it tries going for the double play but it is fumbled and the Shamrocks Kodi Leigh is able to take it in for the first run of the game.

Up next the Shamrock's Adayah Carrillo hits one high into left field where a Trojans outfielder is able to secure the catch and the out, ending the top of the first.

With the Trojans first at bat of the game Kat Hanson hits one to right field where the Shamrocks’ Kassandra Reynoso drops the ball, luckily for them it falls to Carrillo who is able to toss back to Reynoso, securing the first out for the Shamrocks.

Shamrocks pitcher Cherish Trujillo then tosses one to the Trojans Fraley who hits it right back to Trujillo securing the Shamrocks second out of the inning.

The Shamrocks would go on to lose the game 8-1, officially ending their season.