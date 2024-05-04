Yuma Catholic softball falls short in Semifinal game

Phoenix, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks softball team lost the AIA State 3A semifinal game Friday night.

The Shamrocks ended up losing 8-1 after taking a one score lead in the first inning, after that it went all down hill.

The Shamrocks actually started the game on top after Mailyn Milan hit one high into the air where the Trojans Ryan Nelson catches it, tries going for the double play but it is fumbled and the Shamrocks Kodi Leigh was able to take it in for the first run of the game.

Fast forward to sixth inning the Rocks down four to one bases loaded with one out however they fail to capitalize and get two consecutive outs going to the bottom of the sixth.

Trojans with the bases loaded hit one up center field where the rocks outfield fumbles the ball a bit but is then able to get it to second who then throws it to the catcher, however, unable to get any outs the catcher then throws it back near center field but they once can't catch the ball and the trojans secure an inside the park grand slam.

Shamrocks head softball couch Jarred Lackey reflects on how the season went.

"Just looking back on the season as a whole, we were up and down with everything we did in terms of playing, practicing, our emotions, I think we got those in check right now," said Lackey.

Coach Lackey says that him and his team will look for ways to get better the following year.