Yuma Catholic baseball determined to make playoff run

Yuma Catholic baseball set for opening round playoff game against Safford.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks have fallen in the state semifinals the past two seasons, but this year the Shamrocks are determined to go a step further. They enter the 3A playoffs at 14-2 and as the number three seed.

"We set our goals for that state championship every year and we've beat the those are now one and two teams that we would face in the semis and in the finals," head coach Judd Thrower said. "And we believe if we're playing good baseball we can beat anybody."

The Shamrocks lost their final regular season game and in order to make a serious run at a state title, they need to find consistency in big games.

"We've tried to do our best job this year," Thrower said. "We've really struggled with coming off big wins and having a letdown. So but we just try to make sure we're doing as a team is making sure that we are, taking it one day at a time."

The Shamrocks will face the Safford Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs and they will present a unique challenge for the Rocks.

"I think the lefty is gonna be the hardest guy that they have," Yuma Catholic junior Mickey Fox said. "We've only seen one lefty this year so I think that is going to be the hardest part."

"I think we need to score like in the first couple innings," Yuma Catholic Joey Carey said. "Because the games we haven't been doing good, we've been slacking in the first couple innings hitting."

First pitch between the Shamrocks and the Bulldogs is set for tomorrow at 4 pm at Yuma Catholic.