Comeback Kings! Kofa baseball scores four in seventh inning, beats Cibola in extras

Down 5-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Kofa stormed back for their fourth win in their last five games

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa baseball (15-7) took down local rival Cibola (10-8-1) 6-5 in extra innings on Thursday night.

For the first six innings, it was total domination from the Raiders.

The bottom of the sixth provided what looked like a nail in the coffin, with Cibola scoring three runs to take a 5-1 lead.

However, momentum completely turned when the Kings were able to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh.

It was a walk, hit by pitch, and base hit from freshman Ozzie Ortiz that would set the table for sophomore Ryan Rosas, who would get hit by a pitch himself to bring in a run.

Junior Daniel Zazueta would then draw a walk to bring in yet another run to make it 5-3.

The game's pivotal moment would come with senior Nathan Roldan's at bat.

With the bases still loaded, Roldan would send a grounder to Cibola shortstop Mason Doherty, but a bad hop caused the ball to go off Doherty's face and into the outfield.

Thankfully, Doherty would stay in the game, but two runs would come in to score and tie the game for Kofa.

One inning later, the Kings would walk it off to get the comeback win.

Kofa now has just four games left in the regular season, with the next coming against Gila Ridge on Monday.