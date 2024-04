After finding themselves down early, the Sidewinders were able to overcome the deficit to snap the Hawks three game win streak

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis baseball (12-12) beat Gila Ridge at home (5-15) 6-5 on Wednesday.

It was a comeback effort for the Sidewinders, who snapped the Hawks three game winning streak in the process.

These two squads will meet again on Thursday at Gila Ridge.