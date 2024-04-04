Yuma Catholic softball blows out Parker, wins 14-1 at home

The Lady Shamrocks used a big day at the plate to come away with their seventh straight game

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic softball (20-2-1) defeated Parker (2-15) at home 14-1 on Thursday.

It was another big day with the bats for the Lady Shamrocks, who have scored 10 or more runs in every game of their current seven game win streak.

The Rocks got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

However, Yuma Catholic would hit a different gear in the next frame, dropping eight runs on the Broncs to make it 12-0.

While there were many strong individual performances at the plate on Thursday, junior Kassandra Reynoso stood out among the best.

Her two hits and four RBI's helped lead the way for the Rocks.

Next up for Yuma Catholic will be perhaps one of their toughest tests of the season.

They'll head to Imperial to take on the 13-2-1 Tigers on Monday.