CBS 13 SPORTS: Gila Ridge baseball continues win streak over local rivals

Hawks baseball takes on Cibola looking for their third straight win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge baseball (5-14) took their third straight win over Cibola (10-7-1) on Wednesday.

The Hawks were led by sophomore pitcher Ethen Schmidgall, who went six and two thirds innings, striking out five and allowing no runs.

With Wednesday's win, Gila Ridge's last two wins have come over local opponents.

They'll look to make it four in a row when they head back to San Luis on April 10.