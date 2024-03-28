14-run inning lifts Dbacks over Rockies on Opening

Arizona scores 14 runs in the third inning as they rout the Rockies on Opening Day.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks scored 14 runs in the third inning as they defeated the Colorado Rockies 16-2 on Opening Day at Chase Field.

The reigning National League champion Diamondbacks start the season 1-0. Colorado falls to 0-1.

Arizona led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third. The Dbacks piled on 14 runs in the third inning and they rolled on to take the game 16-2.

That 14-run third inning is the most runs ever scored in a single inning on Opening Day in MLB history.

For Arizona, Zac Gallen pitched five innings striking out three and gave up one earned run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits including one home run and had five RBIs.

For Colorado, Kyle Freeland pitched 2.1 innings and gave up 10 earned runs.

The two squads will face each other again tomorrow night. Merrill Kelly is on the mound for Arizona. Cal Quantrill will start for Colorado.