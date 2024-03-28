Skip to Content
Sports

14-run inning lifts Dbacks over Rockies on Opening

Arizona Diamondbacks
By
Updated
today at 11:36 PM
Published 11:34 PM

Arizona scores 14 runs in the third inning as they rout the Rockies on Opening Day.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks scored 14 runs in the third inning as they defeated the Colorado Rockies 16-2 on Opening Day at Chase Field.

The reigning National League champion Diamondbacks start the season 1-0. Colorado falls to 0-1.

Arizona led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third. The Dbacks piled on 14 runs in the third inning and they rolled on to take the game 16-2.

That 14-run third inning is the most runs ever scored in a single inning on Opening Day in MLB history.

For Arizona, Zac Gallen pitched five innings striking out three and gave up one earned run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits including one home run and had five RBIs.

For Colorado, Kyle Freeland pitched 2.1 innings and gave up 10 earned runs.

The two squads will face each other again tomorrow night. Merrill Kelly is on the mound for Arizona. Cal Quantrill will start for Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content